Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 3031491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Andrada Mining from GBX 9 ($0.12) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of £56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.52.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

