Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.80

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.17), with a volume of 165419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.60 ($1.12).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8,950.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

