Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.41) price target on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Anpario Trading Down 1.6 %
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
