Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.41) price target on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Anpario alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANP

Anpario Trading Down 1.6 %

About Anpario

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 300 ($3.89) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.41). The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,307.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.90.

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.