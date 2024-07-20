Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Raised by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after buying an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,571,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,240.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 232,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Shares of AIRC remained flat at $39.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

