Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Dividend of $0.46

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4627 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Aperam Stock Performance

APEMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aperam has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

