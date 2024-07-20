Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 1%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $225.13 and last traded at $226.61. Approximately 16,988,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 64,005,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.88.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 287,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,576,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,368,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,973,173,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

