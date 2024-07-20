Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $3.95 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.10 to $3.95 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,424.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

