Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $11.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,964.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock worth $4,109,050 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 365,809 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $16,020,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

