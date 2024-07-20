Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $400.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $330.59 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

