ARK & TLK Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $248.11. 504,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,578. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $253.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

