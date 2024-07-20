ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 10.67% of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,891,000.

IBIJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825. iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

