ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $666,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 341,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 192,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 65,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,605. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.