ARK & TLK Investments LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE COP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.35. 7,559,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

