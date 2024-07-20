ARK & TLK Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after purchasing an additional 459,753 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 1,275,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,734. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

