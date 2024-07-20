ARK & TLK Investments LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $88.79. 2,809,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

