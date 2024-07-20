ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 155.80 and last traded at 157.81. Approximately 3,845,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,874,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at 161.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 109.08.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is 121.51.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.