Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,008. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

