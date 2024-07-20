Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Cut by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $242.45. 1,120,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

