AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $71.94 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

