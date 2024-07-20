BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.09

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.09 and traded as high as $66.73. BAE Systems shares last traded at $66.17, with a volume of 67,240 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $18,702,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

