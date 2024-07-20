Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.15

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.15 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.54). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.52), with a volume of 731,814 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The company has a market cap of £351.21 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.61.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

