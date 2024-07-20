Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at UBS Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.08.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BALL opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.