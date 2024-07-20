BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 24.65%.

BancFirst Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. The company had a trading volume of 251,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,300. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,860. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

