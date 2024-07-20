Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 46,488 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $769,372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,941,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $101,233,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

MU traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,038,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock valued at $30,218,549 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

