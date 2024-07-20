Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,800 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $6.67 on Friday, reaching $242.62. 2,575,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.10.

Get Our Latest Report on ITW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.