Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,412 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

