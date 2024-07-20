Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 572.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $153.42.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

