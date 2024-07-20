Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Incyte worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Incyte by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

