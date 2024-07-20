Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

