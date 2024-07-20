Banco Santander S.A. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.