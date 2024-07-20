Banco Santander S.A. Has $436,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.29.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.31. 195,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,684. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

