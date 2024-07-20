Banco Santander S.A. Has $550,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:AFG traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.92. The stock had a trading volume of 344,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

