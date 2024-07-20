Banco Santander S.A. Has $9.41 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 185.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 273,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,839 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,012. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

