Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,375. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.