Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 21,177 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 1,604,215 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

