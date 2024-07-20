Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 236 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in eBay by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 93,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in eBay by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

