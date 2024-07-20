Banco Santander S.A. Sells 42,905 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42,905 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $92,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 980 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,106 shares of company stock valued at $154,542,945. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.10.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

