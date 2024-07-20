Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,861 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a one year low of $131.61 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

