Banco Santander S.A. Takes $427,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $388,781,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

IT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.55. 242,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,669. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

