Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SYY traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
