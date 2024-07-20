Band Protocol (BAND) One Day Volume Hits $15.60 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $212.81 million and $15.60 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 148,888,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,488,865 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

