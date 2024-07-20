Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $25.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,204 shares of company stock valued at $625,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $560.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

