BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.
BankUnited Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Further Reading
