BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

Get Our Latest Report on BKU

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.