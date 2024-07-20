Barden Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 665,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 81,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,545. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

