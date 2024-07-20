Barden Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AXP traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $242.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

