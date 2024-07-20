Barden Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $28.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $895.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.59. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

