Barden Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,727. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

