Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

CASY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $376.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,723. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

