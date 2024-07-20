Barden Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.8% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.00. 2,596,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,419. The stock has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.86. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

