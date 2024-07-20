Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 373,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. 4,497,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

